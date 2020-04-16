Egypt to halt public transport on Monday to limit holiday crowds

Egypt to halt public transport on Monday to limit holiday crowdsReuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:31 IST
Egypt will halt all public transportation and coach trips on Monday to keep crowds down during a major public holiday and limit the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister said on Thursday.
Egyptians mark the start of spring with Sham el-Nessim celebrations on Monday - a day after Coptic Christians celebrate Easter. Both Muslims and Christians traditionally go out in large numbers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.