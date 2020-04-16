Egypt to halt public transport on Monday to limit holiday crowds

Egypt will halt all public transportation and coach trips on Monday to keep crowds down during a major public holiday and limit the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister said on Thursday.

Egyptians mark the start of spring with Sham el-Nessim celebrations on Monday - a day after Coptic Christians celebrate Easter. Both Muslims and Christians traditionally go out in large numbers.

