Americans are spending coronavirus checks on rent and groceries

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:33 IST
When Jessica Rosner saw the $1,200 coronavirus relief payment from the U.S. government was deposited into her bank account Wednesday morning, the furloughed behavioral therapist knew immediately how she would spend the cash. The unemployment benefits she applied for two weeks ago have yet to come through. And Rosner, 23, who lives near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, still owed nearly $1,500 for April's rent and about $200 for car insurance.

The "Economic Impact Payments" being issued under the $2.3 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress last month started landing in consumers' bank accounts this week. The relief payments of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child are meant to soften some of the economic damage caused by the pandemic. Americans' lives have been upended by the crisis, with most schools and businesses closed, vacations canceled, and families mourning the more than 31,000 people killed by the virus.

The relief money is arriving in bank accounts as states across the country struggle to process unemployment claims filed by more than 22 million Americans over the past month, and helping some people cover the essentials. "It's going to get used quickly because there are so many people who need money right now," said Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve economist and now the director of macroeconomic policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

Preliminary results from a survey Sahm is conducting with Google and the University of Michigan suggest U.S. families plan to spend the money on essentials or pay off debt, Sahm said. That is the way stimulus checks were used during the financial crisis of 2008 and to counter an economic slowdown during the summer of 2001, she said. Some people said they were planning to save the cash temporarily, an indication the payments may not lead to the immediate economic stimulation hoped for by the government.

Hyniah Herrin, 26, wanted to enroll in college this fall but put those plans on hold after she lost her two part-time jobs as a school bus driver and restaurant host in Philadelphia. The stimulus money landed in her bank account on Monday, and she's holding on to it. "We don't know when we're going to be able to resume life," Herrin said. Steve Davison, 61, says the workload in his part-time job handling social media advertising for a forklift distributor hasn't decreased because of the coronavirus outbreak. But Davison, who has not received a payment yet, said he is still living paycheck to paycheck and is worried about the future.

After he pays an old tax bill, he plans to hold on to the rest of the cash. "I'm just going to stash it because you never know what's going to come up," said Davison, who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. Treasury Department Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this week that more than 80 million Americans would have the money deposited directly into their bank accounts by Wednesday morning.

Those who haven't received the money can check their status and provide bank account information through a new "Get My Payment" app. Paper checks bearing President Donald Trump's name on them will be sent out starting early next week to people who don't use direct deposit.

