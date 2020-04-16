Left Menu
Seven governors in U.S. Midwest to work together to reopen their economies

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:57 IST
Governors in seven U.S. Midwest states on Thursday said they will work in close coordination to reopen their economies battered by efforts to contain the coronavirus, echoing similar moves made by 10 governors in states on the East and West coasts this week.

The governors for Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky have formed a partnership to work together on restarting the economies in their states, they said in a statement. "We are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region," the governors said in a joint statement. "We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them."

The Midwest governors in the partnership are Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Mike DeWine, Wisconsin's Tony Evers, Minnesota's Tim Waltz, Illinois' J.B. Pritzker, Indiana's Eric Holcomb and Kentucky's Andy Beshear. DeWine and Holcomb are Republicans and the rest are Democrats. More than 90% of the country has been under stay-at-home orders with businesses, schools, restaurants and entertainment venues shuttered.

