Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, total rises to 9

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:01 IST
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, total rises to 9

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of cases in the state to nine, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday. "Two more cases have tested positive. Both are family members of the first patient," Sangma wrote on Twitter.

A 69-year-old doctor was the first person in the state to test positive for COVID-19 on Monday and he died on early Wednesday. The chief minister also said 50,000 PPEs for frontline workers fighting against COVID-19 pandemic will arrive within 24 hours.

He said over 29,000 PPEs are in stock and more are arriving in Guwahati. "With the hardwork of our officials, we have 29,084 PPEs in stock now. 10,000 has reached Guwahati and 15,000 on air. In the next 24 hours we should have 50,000 PPE," the chief minister tweeted on Thursday.

He also said the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that "we are able to tackle the situation". "There are challenges but what is important is to be able to rectify and improve on the different shortcomings and challenges that we face," Sangma said in another tweet.

Meghalaya Health minister A L Hek said the six persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 are under quarantine and stable. "Five members of the family of the first COVID-19 patient and his maid have tested positive. They are reported to be under stable conditions and under quarantine," Hek told PTI.

The Health minister also said the authorities are trying their best to trace down the COVID-19 carrier as the son-in-law of the first positive case tested negative three times. The authorities have identified 140 primary contacts of state’s first COVID-19 patient, including those in his family and at the medical facility he founded (Bethany Hospital), and about 4,000 secondary contacts, according to a health bulletin.

At least 91 people are quarantined under corona care centre here, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

CyCord issues advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Girls in Punjab's Hoshiarpur make homemade masks in battle against COVID-19

A group of girls in a village in Hoshiarpur are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by making masks for local residents, migrant workers and those supplying essential commodities. Alka, second-year MA Hindi student, said that the gro...

As economic pain deepens, protesters pushing back on U.S. stay-at-home orders

As sweeping stay-at-home orders in 42 U.S. states to combat the coronavirus have shuttered businesses, disrupted lives and decimated the economy, protesters have begun taking to the streets to urge governors to rethink the restrictions.A fe...

U.S. rejects most Spirit, JetBlue requests to halt additional flights

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday it had rejected most requests by Jetblue Airways Corp and Spirit Airlines to halt additional flights in the wake of the pandemic that has sent passenger traffic down by 95. The department ...

France's coronavirus death toll nears 18,000, but some good omens

Frances registered death toll from coronavirus infections rose towards 18,000 on Thursday, but some data suggested the spread of the disease was slowing after a one-month old national lockdown, officials said.During a press conference Jerom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020