Top US Senate Republican decries lack of progress on small business aid

Top US Senate Republican decries lack of progress on small business aidReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:52 IST
The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Thursday decried the lack of an agreement on a $250 billion emergency funding bill to help small businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
Republicans and Democrats have been wrangling over the legislation since last week, when Democrats blocked a Republican measure to speed the assistance to businesses. Democrats, who back the spending, are holding out for a broader package that would also help hospitals, states and local communities, and the poor.
"Here's where we are. A week later, with absolutely no progress. This morning, the program ran out of money and shut down just as I warned a week ago," McConnell, the Senate majority leader, said on the floor of the chamber.
