Merkel's conservatives make big poll gains in midst of coronavirus crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc has won support during the coronavirus crisis, hitting its highest level in nearly three years, a poll showed on Thursday. Merkel's cautious approach during the emergency appears to have reaped rewards, as a relatively early shutdown of schools, many factories and shops have had some effect and Europe's biggest economy has announced small steps towards a relaxation.

The DeutschlandTrend poll for ARD television put Merkel's CDU and its Bavarian CSU sister party on 38%, up 3 points from two weeks ago and its highest level since August 2017, just before the last federal election. The environmentalist Greens were second on 19% but lost 3 points and fell below 20% for the first time in just over a year. Having profited from climate fears in the last 18 months, the party has sunk into the background in the pandemic.

The Social Democrats (SPD), who share power in Merkel's right-left coalition, were up 1 point at 17% while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), the official parliamentary opposition, was down 1 point at 9%. Merkel's CDU has postponed a leadership contest due to the coronavirus and is now unlikely to pick a new chair before December, outgoing chair Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said this week.

The new CDU leader will be a favorite to stand as chancellor in the next federal election, due by Oct. 2021, as Merkel has said she will not seek a fifth term. However, the CSU also has a say and it may prefer to put forward their leader, Markus Soeder, as the chancellor candidate. A poll last month showed that Soeder, who has introduced tough measures to limit social contact in his state during the pandemic, was Germany's most popular politican, an unusual situation for a Bavarian.

