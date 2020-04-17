Trump announces plan to reopen virus-ravaged US economy

U.S. President Donald Trump laid out guidelines on Thursday for reopening the coronavirus-ravaged U.S. economy, saying states should take a phased approach to let Americans return to work as conditions allow.

Trump told a White House news conference that governors will be empowered to tailor the approach to their own states and that if they need to remain closed, they should do so.

"We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time," Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

