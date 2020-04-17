Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in largest amnesty in years

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 11:49 IST
Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in largest amnesty in years

Myanmar will free almost 25,000 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the traditional New Year, the president's office said on Friday, its largest mass pardon in recent years.

President Win Myint said 24,896 people jailed across the country, including 87 foreigners, would be freed unconditionally “to bring delights to the citizens of Myanmar and taking into consideration humanitarian concerns”. The president gave no details of the crimes the prisoners were convicted of.

Zaw Zaw, a spokesman for the prisons department, told Reuters by telephone the large number being released was not linked to concern about the coronavirus, Myanmar has reported 85 cases and four deaths from the coronavirus, which emerged in neighbouring China late last year and has spread around the world.

Crowds gathered outside Insein prison in the commercial capital of Yangon on Friday hoping to greet family members, despite a ban on gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Last year, about 23,000 people were freed over several days in the annual amnesty, according to state media. More than 8,000 were released the previous year.

It was not immediately clear whether the release would include anyone convicted in connection with acts of dissent against the government. The prison department says there are no political prisoners in Myanmar but rights groups say dozens of people are in prison because of their political activity.

Asked if any such prisoners were among those being released, Zaw Zaw said the prison department did not put "labels" on freed prisoners. An official at Insein prison said he did not know if any activists or dissidents were being freed. When Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi took power in 2016, after more than half a century of military rule, one of her first acts was to release hundreds of political prisoners.

"The government doesn't actually acknowledge political prisoners but we were asked for some lists and we gave a list of over 70," said Aung Myo Kyaw of the rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). "We still don't know if any of them are released,” he said.

More than 331 people were prosecuted in freedom of expression-related cases in 2019, according to human rights nonprofit group Athan. Those behind bars include members of a satirical poetry troupe and students imprisoned last month for protesting against a government-imposed internet shutdown.

While the military retains extensive powers, activists say the civilian government has failed to use its overwhelming parliamentary majority to scrap repressive laws stifling dissent, tightening restrictions on civil society. The AAPP says there are more than 92,000 people in Myanmar's over-stretched prison system, with some jails operating at double or triple capacity. So the number being released would represent more than a quarter of the prison population.

The government has not released information recently about the prison population. (Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Absolute legend,' Prince William says of British fundraising veteran

Britains Prince William described as an absolute legend the 99-year-old war veteran who has raised more than 17 million pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden.Captain Tom Moore originally aimed to raise 1,000 pounds by ...

No point discussing IPL in Sri Lanka right now, top BCCI official

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC is keen to host the currently-suspended IPL but the influential voices within the BCCI feel that there is no point in discussing such a proposal in a closed world battling the COVID-19 pandemic right now. The IPL, sche...

COVID-19 could cause hundreds of thousands of additional child death: UN

In a grim assessment of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on children, the UN has said the looming global recession resulting from the outbreak could cause hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths this year, effectively reversing rece...

Trump unveils guidelines to reopen America, lets governors to take call on lifting curbs in states

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the worlds largest economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states. His announcement came on a da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020