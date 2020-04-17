Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia reports 69 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:10 IST
Malaysia reports 69 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths
Representative Image Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

Malaysian health officials reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,251 cases.

The health ministry also reported 2 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 86.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Team Ineos will pull out of Tour de France if not safe, says Brailsford

Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford says he will pull his riders out of the rescheduled Tour de France if he feels precautions against the coronavirus are not sufficient. Organisers on Wednesday announced that the tour would be raced from Augus...

11 people hiding in truck headed for Kashmir booked, quarantined

Eleven people hiding in a truck headed for Kashmir were intercepted in the Union territorys Ramban district and booked for violating lockdown norms, officials here said on Friday. All of them were placed under administrative quarantine af...

Ghostly goings-on: Malaysian phantom on lockdown patrol

A ghostly figure with wild hair and a flowing beard is haunting a small Malaysian community in a bid to ensure superstitious residents stay home during the countrys coronavirus lockdown. It is not a genuine spirit but local man Muhammad Ura...

Doctor stranded in India lockdown flies back to work at UK hospital

An Indian-origin doctor who had been stranded in Delhi amid Indias ongoing coronavirus lockdown on Friday expressed his relief at being back at work at his hospital in Suffolk, eastern England. Dr Sushil Misra, a consultant in acute medicin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020