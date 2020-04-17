Malaysia reports 69 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths

Malaysian health officials reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,251 cases.

The health ministry also reported 2 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 86.

