Soccer-Leeds great Hunter dies at 76 after contracting COVID-19

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:34 IST
Former Leeds United and England defender Norman 'Bites Yer Legs' Hunter has died at 76 after contracting the new coronavirus, the Championship (second-tier) club said on Friday. "Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," Leeds said on their website https://www.leedsunited.com/news/team-news/26547/rip-norman-hunter.

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds in 15 years at the Yorkshire club and earned his nickname for his tough tackling. He won two top-flight league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup with Leeds and played in their 1975 European Cup final defeat by German side Bayern Munich.

He was also part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and was the first winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 1974. "He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time," Leeds said.

