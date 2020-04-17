Most COVID-19 deaths outside hospital occur at home - UK health minister

Most COVID-19 deaths outside hospital occur at home - UK health ministerReuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:03 IST
Most COVID-19 deaths that occur outside hospital occur at home, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.
"We do know the number of people who die outside hospital and they very largely die at home," Hancock said.
