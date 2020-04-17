Enlist sex workers also in battle against COVID-19: HIV expert

India's sex workers had played a key role in bringing down HIV infections and their services can now be utilised to contain the spread of COVID-19, says a noted physician. Dr Sundar Sundararaman, who has worked in HIV field for more than 30 years, urged the government to co-opt sex workers and deploy them on the ground to undertake tasks like the ones done by ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and Anganwadi workers.

"Had sex workers not cooperated in the last 15 years, we wouldn't have brought down HIV at all, the independent consultant told PTI. "In fact, today we are talking about COVID warriors heroes.Why are we forgetting HIV warriors, and HIV heroes.

Sex workers were in the frontline who made sure new (HIV) infections were mitigated." During the ongoing lockdown period, Sundararaman said loss for sex workers, who are in every single geography, is going to be very huge because of social distancing. Like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, they have the capacity and skill to gather and disseminate information and their services can be also be utilised for similar initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19 and positioned as social champions.

This is a very good opportunity for sex workers to become socially relevant, he said. Secretary of Ashodaya Samithi, a Mysuru-based sex workers collective, Bhagyalakshmi said sex workers, out of business during the lockdown period, are struggling to make ends meet.

Some have bank passbook, some don't as they live on the roads and have no houses, she said, appealing to the government to give them at least Rs 1000-Rs 1500 to buy essentials. Sources said some sex workers are using innovative ways to offer their service, like sex talk, long-distance sex and mobile videos and get paid through digital payment platforms.

But it's a very small amount of money and small number of people is involved.PTI RS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.