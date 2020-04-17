Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enlist sex workers also in battle against COVID-19: HIV expert

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:39 IST
Enlist sex workers also in battle against COVID-19: HIV expert

India's sex workers had played a key role in bringing down HIV infections and their services can now be utilised to contain the spread of COVID-19, says a noted physician. Dr Sundar Sundararaman, who has worked in HIV field for more than 30 years, urged the government to co-opt sex workers and deploy them on the ground to undertake tasks like the ones done by ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and Anganwadi workers.

"Had sex workers not cooperated in the last 15 years, we wouldn't have brought down HIV at all, the independent consultant told PTI. "In fact, today we are talking about COVID warriors heroes.Why are we forgetting HIV warriors, and HIV heroes.

Sex workers were in the frontline who made sure new (HIV) infections were mitigated." During the ongoing lockdown period, Sundararaman said loss for sex workers, who are in every single geography, is going to be very huge because of social distancing. Like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, they have the capacity and skill to gather and disseminate information and their services can be also be utilised for similar initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19 and positioned as social champions.

This is a very good opportunity for sex workers to become socially relevant, he said. Secretary of Ashodaya Samithi, a Mysuru-based sex workers collective, Bhagyalakshmi said sex workers, out of business during the lockdown period, are struggling to make ends meet.

Some have bank passbook, some don't as they live on the roads and have no houses, she said, appealing to the government to give them at least Rs 1000-Rs 1500 to buy essentials. Sources said some sex workers are using innovative ways to offer their service, like sex talk, long-distance sex and mobile videos and get paid through digital payment platforms.

But it's a very small amount of money and small number of people is involved.PTI RS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC tells Telangana govt to review decision on pension payment

Hyderabad, Apr 17 PTI Expressing concern over the deferment of pension for retired employees, the Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government if it can reconsider its decision. In view of dwindling revenues due to the ongoing ...

Madras HC rejects plea for direction to TN govt to open liquor shops

The Madras High Court on Friday declined a plea seeking sale of liquor atleast for two hours a day during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, observing that any such move would nullify the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government to check the ...

EU mobilizing EUR 1.8m to enhance water access in COVID-19 hotspots in Kenya

The EU together with Sweden, Finland and Denmark are mobilizing a total of Ksh 211 million EUR 1.8 million of support to enhance access to water in public places, market centers, health institutions, police stations, military barracks, and...

In northern Spain, lamb farming feels chill winds of coronavirus

At this time of year, Miguel Angel Rivilla is usually swamped with work, selling his prized sheep to markets throughout Spain for lechal a cherished dish of roasted, unweaned lamb popular at Easter and other times of celebration.But as wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020