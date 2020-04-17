Left Menu
Development News Edition

We need to learn lessons of coronavirus spread - UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:39 IST
We need to learn lessons of coronavirus spread - UK PM's spokesman
Foreign minister Dominic Raab (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Britain and other G7 countries discussed the need to learn the lessons of how the novel coronavirus came to spread throughout the world, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. Foreign minister Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Johnson after the prime minister contracted COVID-19, said on Thursday there could not be business as usual with China after the crisis while recognizing that Britain had worked well with China on repatriation of citizens and procurement.

Asked if China came up in a call of G7 leaders, the spokesman told reporters: "They obviously discussed ... the need to learn the lessons of how the virus came to be spread." "The virus obviously began in China ... We will want, as the foreign secretary said, to look very carefully with our international partners at the hard questions of why the outbreak happened, why it couldn't be stopped earlier and what can be done to prevent it in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC tells Telangana govt to review decision on pension payment

Hyderabad, Apr 17 PTI Expressing concern over the deferment of pension for retired employees, the Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government if it can reconsider its decision. In view of dwindling revenues due to the ongoing ...

Madras HC rejects plea for direction to TN govt to open liquor shops

The Madras High Court on Friday declined a plea seeking sale of liquor atleast for two hours a day during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, observing that any such move would nullify the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government to check the ...

EU mobilizing EUR 1.8m to enhance water access in COVID-19 hotspots in Kenya

The EU together with Sweden, Finland and Denmark are mobilizing a total of Ksh 211 million EUR 1.8 million of support to enhance access to water in public places, market centers, health institutions, police stations, military barracks, and...

In northern Spain, lamb farming feels chill winds of coronavirus

At this time of year, Miguel Angel Rivilla is usually swamped with work, selling his prized sheep to markets throughout Spain for lechal a cherished dish of roasted, unweaned lamb popular at Easter and other times of celebration.But as wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020