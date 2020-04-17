Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile's economy, battered by 2019 protests, confronts coronavirus

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:31 IST
Chile's economy, battered by 2019 protests, confronts coronavirus

Chile´s export-driven economy, once the envy of Latin America, will see a painfully slow recovery after being battered by the one-two punch of mass protests in late 2019 and the slow-moving coronavirus crisis, market watchers said. The Andean nation, among the region´s most dependent on mining and agricultural exports, saw the value of its shipments abroad plummet by nearly 9% in the first quarter alone, according to Customs´s data released in early April.

The sharp drop in exports and rising unemployment follow months of protests over economic and social inequality that left behind billions in losses to businesses and destroyed public infrastructure across the country. While Chile´s all-important mining sector has escaped the worst of both the protests and the coronavirus thus far, the value of top exports fruit, vegetables, salmon and forest products plunged in the first quarter, Customs data shows. Services and tourism have also tumbled.

"Normalization, especially in the trade and services sector, will be very gradual," said University of Santiago economist Hernán Frigolett. "People are afraid and the health crisis will likely continue until September." The country has confirmed more than 8,000 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak hit six weeks ago, among the highest tallies in Latin America.

Chile closed its borders early in March, and large swaths of the capital Santiago, a city of 6 million people, have been locked down to halt the spread of the virus. Malls, schools, movie theaters and most non-essential services have been shuttered. Chile´s central bank, which already had an outlook for tepid growth of 0.5% to 1.5% in 2020, slashed its forecast. It is now calling for the economy to contract from 1.5% to 2.5% in 2020.

Though central bank policymakers predict a slow recovery by the third quarter, economic analysts in a recent bank poll predicted a contraction of 4.9% in the second quarter, making a rebound as early as the third quarter less likely. Some analysts said that worsening economic conditions could fan the flames of the protest movement after the outbreak recedes.

"The pace of recovery will depend ... on the resurgence of events such as those observed in late 2019," brokerage BanChile said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands top 30,000; Indonesia reports most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands top 30,000 health authoritiesConfirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen by 1,235 to 30,449, Dutch health authorities said on Frida...

UK regulator clears Amazon investment in virus-hit Deliveroo

Amazons purchase of a stake in Deliveroo has been provisionally cleared by Britains competition regulator in light of a potentially fatal deterioration in the online food delivery groups finances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.Amaz...

Emerging evidence of health benefits of tea to combat COVID-19

The UPASI Tea Research Institute at Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu is exploring the possibility of investigating the anti-viral property of Theaflavins-3, a compound abundantly found in black tea and catechins from green tea for...

Amitabh Bachchan shares priceless picture of Bachchan family from premiere of 'Sholay'

Flipping through the pages of his early days in the cinema industry, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a throwback picture of his family from the premiere of his classic film Sholay. The actor posted a monochrome picture featuring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020