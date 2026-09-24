Miami Transport Forum to Connect Latin America’s Infrastructure Plans With Investors

Turning transport plans into infrastructure that serves communities requires governments, developers and investors to work together, with capable institutions guiding projects from investment decisions to delivery. That challenge will take centre stage at the LAC Transport Forum 2026, hosted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in collaboration with the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) on September 29–30 in Miami.

The two-day gathering will bring transport authorities, private-sector leaders, international organisations and investors together to advance infrastructure development across Latin America and the Caribbean. Its focus is on building partnerships that can accelerate sustainable, resilient and inclusive transport projects, connecting public priorities with the expertise and financing needed to move them forward.

Sixteen Countries Bring Investment Opportunities

Ministers, vice ministers and senior government officials from 16 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean will participate, presenting concrete investment opportunities to an audience that includes project developers and financial institutions. IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn will also take part, joining discussions centred on expanding the transport sector's contribution to development.

For participating governments, the forum offers an opportunity to put their infrastructure plans directly before potential partners. Bringing public authorities, developers and investors into the same setting is intended to encourage new relationships and practical discussions about how transport investments can progress into projects that deliver lasting benefits.

Stronger Institutions Take Centre Stage

The forum's theme, 'Expanding the Transport Sector's Impact: Public and Private Sector Delivering Results,' places collaboration at the centre of the agenda. A key question will be how stronger institutional capacity can improve project quality, increase development impact and create more opportunities for private-sector participation in transport infrastructure.

The discussion connects the search for investment with the ability of public institutions to turn that investment into effective projects. Sustainable, resilient and inclusive infrastructure will guide the forum's approach, giving participants a shared set of priorities for considering how transport development can better serve the region and its communities.

Cooperation Agreement With Spain Expected

Several announcements are expected during the event, including the signing of a cooperation agreement with Spain's Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility. The anticipated agreement forms part of a broader agenda focused on strengthening relationships between governments, international organisations and the private sector to support transport development.

The Miami gathering will provide a platform for countries to present opportunities and explore the partnerships needed to take them forward. Its central challenge is to connect financing, institutional capacity and project delivery so that transport investment produces better infrastructure and greater development benefits across Latin America and the Caribbean.