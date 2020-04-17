Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to step up rules on factory farming, wildlife trading amid pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:23 IST
EU to step up rules on factory farming, wildlife trading amid pandemic

The European Union will step up efforts to control wildlife trading and make factory farming more sustainable, given that both issues have played a role in the coronavirus pandemic, the bloc's environment chief said on Thursday.

"Healthy ecosystems lead to a healthy society and therefore it is not too high a price to pay to fix them," Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told Reuters in a telephone interview. While the source of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus is unknown, the World Health Organization has said the virus most probably has its "ecological reservoir" in bats.

China, where the virus was first identified in the central city of Wuhan, recently banned the trade of wild animals in response to the crisis, but the question of the origin of the virus has become a highly charged one in Western capitals. Sinkevicius said that, according to scientists, 60% of the 335 infectious diseases that emerged between 1940 and 2004 were of animal origin and almost 72% originated in wildlife, with the share increasing over time.

Legal wildlife trade in the EU is estimated to be worth 100 billion euros ($108 billion), according to Traffic, the EU's wildlife trade monitoring network. Monkeys and bats, which may carry pathogens, can be legally bought in the 27-country bloc. Commonly traded products in Europe's black market for wildlife include medicinal plants, seahorses, live reptiles and birds, according to Traffic

"The most-traded species in the EU haven't changed in the last 10 years, the demand remains the same despite the EU Action Plan against Wildlife Trafficking," Eva Izquierdo of the European Environmental Bureau said. Sinkevicius said factory farming played a role in the latest pandemic, with "strong evidence that the way meat is produced, not only in China, contributed to COVID-19".

The European Commission, the EU's executive, will seek to address this issue in upcoming proposals to safeguard biodiversity and make the farming sector more sustainable. The pandemic has also highlighted vulnerabilities in EU supply chains, Sinkevicius said, as disruptions to global trade of food and goods, including medical equipment, have exposed the extent of Europe's reliance on provisions from abroad.

Increasing materials reuse and recycling will become crucial to boost Europe's post-crisis recovery and shield European producers against future shocks, he said. The commission is due to present its biodiversity strategy on April 29, although a draft document seen by Reuters showed it is considering a delay due to the pandemic. ($1 = 0.9227 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiny leopard cat emerges into sunshine but no zoo visitors to see him

A seven-week-old leopard cat born in a Hungarian zoo was allowed out for the first time on Friday to enjoy the spring sunshine but he will have to wait a while before he can meet visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The leopard cat is ...

Delhi's COVID-19 count touches 1,707

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the national capital reached 1,707 on Friday with 67 new cases. The Delhi government health bulletin said that of 67 new cases, 11 have contact history. A total of four deaths were reported...

Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce

Britain launched a new coronavirus taskforce on Friday to support efforts to make a vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible. The government said 21 new research projects would get funding from a 14 million pound investment po...

France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab

France said on Friday there was no evidence so far of a link between the new coronavirus and the work of the P4 research laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the current pandemic started.We would like to make it clear that there i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020