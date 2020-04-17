Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish health minister says postal vote only option for two years

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:29 IST
Polish health minister says postal vote only option for two years

Poland could safely hold elections in the usual way in two years' time at the earliest, health minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Friday in a recommendation to the prime minister, with the only option before then being a postal vote.

It remains unclear whether a presidential election scheduled for May 10 will go ahead, with some in the ruling conservative alliance advocating constitutional change to extend the president's term by two years, others advocating a postal vote, and the opposition calling for a state of emergency. "The only form which I can recommend as health minister from a medical perspective is a postal vote, because it minimises contact between people," Szumowski told reporters.

"The only date that would be safe for such a large event as a presidential election would be a time when there is a vaccine, and that is a year and a half to two years away." The presidential election is crucial for the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party's hopes of being able to implement its agenda as the president holds the right to veto laws. Incumbent Andrzej Duda is a PiS ally.

On Friday, the European Union's legislature rebuked Poland for flouting "European values" by pressing ahead with the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Governing bodies join forces to answer players' cry for financial help

The tennis governing bodies have joined forces to support lower-level professionals who are struggling financially during the sports shutdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pand...

Malawi high court sets aside coronavirus lockdown pending review

A Malawi high court on Friday granted a temporary injunction against the the governments 21-day coronavirus lockdown period due to start on Saturday, pending a judicial review within seven days. Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda set aside the lockd...

Four dead in Chad after jet bomb 'accidentally' hits army chief's house

A bomb accidentally dropped from a Chadian jet onto the home of a senior army officer Friday, killing four people and wounding two near NDjamena, a prosecutor and an air force officer told AFP. The blast destroyed the home of Mahamat Sale...

Gilead's shares rise on report of experimental drug's promise in COVID-19

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc rose 8 on Friday after a report that patients with COVID-19 treated with the companys experimental drug, remdesivir, in a clinical trial showed rapid recovery in fever and respiratory symptoms. There are curren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020