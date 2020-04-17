Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michelin-starred UK chef sends ready meals to health workers

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:40 IST
Michelin-starred UK chef sends ready meals to health workers

Michelin-starred British celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is doing his bit to help overworked doctors, nurses and other frontline workers get through the coronavirus emergency by churning out 1,000 ready meals per day. Kerridge, who has presented cooking programmes on UK television, runs eight food-led businesses including "The Hand & Flowers", a pub with two Michelin stars, but they have been hit by the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Kerridge said he and friends set up "Meals from Marlow" following a social media post from Wexham Park Hospital in the nearby town of Slough, west of London, seeking help for staff who had no canteen and limited access to food in supermarkets. "So it was like 'OK, what can we do?... How do I help, when I've got a unit that produces food for an airline and corporate entertainment for football, Premier League football and does Formula One ... that whole thing is shut down," he told Reuters.

A GoFundMe page followed and within five days the group had raised 140,000 pounds ($175,000). With that cash and donations from local food suppliers, they were able to use Kerridge's food production facility 'The Lush Unit' to start making meals for local hospital workers and vulnerable people. They hope to have enough money and volunteers to keep going for at least six weeks.

"The food is actually being taken to them (doctors and nurses) physically on the ward... and they... can just stick it in a microwave and ...get on - it's fuel to keep them going," said Kerridge. Noting the strong public response to his project and the large number of 'thank you' emails, texts and photographs he has received, he added: "Little things seem to go a long, long way at the minute, emotionally."

Kerridge, 46, said staying busy was key to dealing with all the bad news generated by the pandemic, which has now killed more than 150,000 people worldwide, including more than 14,000 in the United Kingdom. "Just setting out the 'Meals from Marlow', I think something like that... keeps me feeling positive," he said. ($1 = 0.8004 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Invictus, JD Gaming win again at LPL

JD Gaming won their sixth match in a row to move into third place in the waning days of the regular season in Chinas League of Legends Pro League on Friday. JD Gaming moved to 11-4 with a 2-0 sweep over Dominus Esports 6-10. They end their ...

Sports News Roundup: Former Canadiens All-Star Markov retires; 2020 Laver Cup called off due to French Open switch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Former Canadiens All-Star Markov retiresFormer NHL All-Star Andrei Markov announced his retirement from hockey on Thursday. Markovs agent, Sergey Isakov, told Montreal-based La Presse of ...

Over a dozen people arrested for defying lockdown: Noida police

Over a dozen people were arrested while 70 vehicle owners penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying COVID-19 lockdown orders, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where co...

Have joined probe and willing to cooperate: Tablighi Jamaat leader to Crime Branch

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has written to the Delhi Police Crime Branch saying he is willing to cooperate in the investigation against him and that he has already joined the probe by replying to two notices served to him....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020