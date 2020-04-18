British veteran raises $25 million by walking for health service

British veteran raises $25 million by walking for health serviceReuters | London | Updated: 18-04-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 00:21 IST
Captain Tom Moore, 99, a British war veteran, has raised more than 20 million pounds ($25 million) for the health service by walking laps of his garden.
Moore completed the last of 100 laps of his garden on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8012 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- British