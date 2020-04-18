Mexican president says spoke with Trump, suggested they meet

Mexican president says spoke with Trump, suggested they meetReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-04-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 01:39 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump and that he suggested they meet in June or July for what would be their first meeting in person.
He said Trump had promised 1,000 ventilators, with options to buy more, and that there would be no restrictions on equipment sales to Mexico, as countries across the region battle to buy scarce medical equipment to treat coronavirus patients.
