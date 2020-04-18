Trump says he will deliver commencement address for West Point military academy

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he planned to deliver the commencement address for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, later this spring, after suspending most of his travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The academy's website states that the graduation date for the class of 2020 is scheduled to take place on May 23.

