MP: 35 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19

As many as 35 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals here on Saturday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 35 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals here on Saturday. Out of the total patients, 34 patients were discharged from Indore city while the remaining one from Khargone.

Out of 34 patients in Indore, four patients were receiving treatment at MRTB hospital while others were admitted at Aurobindo Hospital. Umja Nagori, one of the patients who was discharged said: "I was admitted in the hospital from the past 17 days. Everyone supported me which is why I am again healthy. I appeal to everyone to stay fit and stay indoors."

Tanjim Khan, another patient who was discharged advised people to follow government lockdown. "Do not take coronavirus as a joke. Please stay indoors and obey what administration is saying. Stay with your family. My 9-year-old daughter is still undergoing a treatment for the virus," Khan said. Yesterday, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Praveen Jadia said that with 50 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus positive patients reached 892 in Indore.

According to Union Health Ministry, so far Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1310 cases, out of which 69 have been cured and 69 people have died. (ANI)

