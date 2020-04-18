Rajasthan reports 41 new coronavirus cases, state count reaches 1270

With 41 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 1,270, informed the state Health Department on Saturday. The Health Department also reported two new deaths in Jaipur, taking the death toll up to 19. Of the two patients who died, one had chronic kidney disease and the other had acute diabetes.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

