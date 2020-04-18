Coronavirus claims 7 more lives in Gujarat; death toll now 48

Coronavirus claims 7 more lives in Gujarat; death toll now 48PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 11:23 IST
Seven more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 48, a health department official said on Saturday. Five of these patients died in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara and Surat, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.
"A 68-year-old woman, who died in Ahmemdabad suffered from hypertension and TB, while a 72-year-old woman, who also passed away in the city, suffered from kidney disease," she said. Another 65-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad, suffered from hypertension and kidney, the official said.
A 50-year-old woman, who died in an Ahmedabad hospital suffered from a mental illness, while a 70-year-old woman from Aravalli suffered from a heart ailment. She also died in Ahmedabad, the official said. Ahmemdabad has so far reported 25 COVID-19 deaths, Vadodara seven and Surat six, Ravi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
78-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Gujarat
Elderly man dies due to COVID-19 in Gujarat; toll rises to eight: Official.
One more dies in Gujarat due to coronavirus; toll reaches 8
Names of 36 COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad city made public
Gujarat Police brings in live music performance amid coronavirus scare