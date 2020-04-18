Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus claims 7 more lives in Gujarat; death toll now 48

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 11:23 IST
Coronavirus claims 7 more lives in Gujarat; death toll now 48

Seven more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 48, a health department official said on Saturday. Five of these patients died in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara and Surat, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.

"A 68-year-old woman, who died in Ahmemdabad suffered from hypertension and TB, while a 72-year-old woman, who also passed away in the city, suffered from kidney disease," she said. Another 65-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad, suffered from hypertension and kidney, the official said.

A 50-year-old woman, who died in an Ahmedabad hospital suffered from a mental illness, while a 70-year-old woman from Aravalli suffered from a heart ailment. She also died in Ahmedabad, the official said. Ahmemdabad has so far reported 25 COVID-19 deaths, Vadodara seven and Surat six, Ravi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected coronavirus death reported from Shahjahanpur

A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital here has died, an official said on Saturday. Government Medical College PRO Puja Tripathi Pandey said the man was initially admitt...

Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears

Democratic lawmakers want police departments to be vigilant about any racially biased policing during the coronavirus pandemic, as people in communities of color express fears of being profiled while wearing masks or other face coverings in...

Woman in Ranchi tests COVID-19 positive after giving birth to baby

A woman, who had delivered a baby earlier this week at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A woman who had delivered a baby two days ago at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The infant has been admi...

Top drug regulator to ensure no shortage of essential, critical drugs amid COVID-19: Health ministry

By Priyanka Sharma Warning against stockpiling of medicines and creating supply chain shortages, the Union health ministry has directed the countrys top drug regulator to ensure there is no shortage of essential and critical drugs pertainin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020