Gajansoo family praises white coat warriors for humanitarian gesture amid lockdown

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:08 IST
Despite being hard-pressed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a medical team of a block hospital went beyond the call of duty to attend an 85-year-old bed-ridden woman in the outskirts of Jammu -- a gesture which came as a big relief to the patient and her family amid the lockdown. Savitri Devi, a bed-ridden woman at her home in Gajansoo, was attended by a three-member team, including a pharmacist and nursing staff, from block hospital Marh at the initiative of Block Medical Officer (BMO) Harbaksh Singh.

“It was an extremely humbling experience to see the three-member team arrive at our home making a world of a difference for my aged and sick mother,” Devi's son Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh, an air warrior who has recently taken premature retirement from Air Force Station Jammu, said. He said the hospital, technically speaking, was not obliged to undertake such commitments, but this extraordinary initiative by the block medical officer and his team is certainly a reflection of the humanitarian quotient in them. “Hat's off to all that they are doing, the world over. This retired air warrior salutes these white coat warriors,” he said, uttering “Jai Hind”.

Oberh said his mother has been a bed-ridden patient for the past couple of years now. “Due to old age-related medical conditions, she is unable to walk or even turn sides on her own and her condition is further complicated as she has been permanently put on a catheter for the last two years,” he said. Devi's family had arranged for a medical practitioner from Jammu city to replace this catheter every fortnight. In the last week of March when the family was required to replace the catheter, they had no choice but to somehow take her to the nearest hospital at Marh as the regular person could not reach due to the lockdown.

“She was attended to at the hospital on priority and was free to leave for home shortly after her arrival there. However, the inconvenience which she probably had to go through in coming to the hospital, which would have only repeated on her way back home, did not go unnoticed by the staff at the hospital,” Oberh said. As she was leaving the hospital, the BMO asked to speak to the hospital before they come for the next cycle of replacement.

“On Friday when we contacted the BMO for catheter replacement, he asked not to move out and instead wait for a medical team at home. Within the next half an hour, a three member team comprising pharmacist Yash Sharma and two nursing staff Poonam and Meenakshi arrived at our doorstep with requisite equipment for catheter replacement,” he said..

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

