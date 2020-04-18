Philippines records 10 new coronavirus deaths, 209 more cases

The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 10 new coronavirus deaths and 209 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 6,087, while deaths have reached 397.

It added that 29 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 516.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

