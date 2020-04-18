Left Menu
Overall cure percentage for COVID-19 at 13.85% in country: Health Ministry

With 1,992 persons being cured and discharged, the cure percentage for COVID-19 in the country stands at 13.85, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:35 IST
Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare speaking at a press conference on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,992 persons being cured and discharged, the cure percentage for COVID-19 in the country stands at 13.85, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. "The overall cure percentage in the country is 13.85 per cent, taking into account the number of cured people which stands at 1,992. 991 new positive cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 14,378," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said at a press conference here.

Speaking about the mortality rate due to the disease, the Joint Secretary said, "Mortality rate in our country is around 3.3 per cent. An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4 percent of deaths has been reported in the age group of 0-45 years. Between 45-60 years it is 10.3 percent, between 60-75 years it is 33.1 percent and for 75 years, and above it is 42.2 percent." "If an analysis is done on the basis of co-morbid conditions, then you will find that 83 per cent of cases had co-morbidity," he added.

He said that based on these analyses it was revealed that the elderly and those with co-morbidity were in the 'high-risk cases.' However, the MoHFW official added there was some positive news as well, "A positive trend has been noted in 47 districts across 23 states. No positive cases have been reported in the last 28 days in Mahe of Puducherry, and Kodagu of Karnataka. In 45 other districts, from where cases had been reported earlier, no new positive cases have been reported in the last 14 days."

According to Aggarwal, a total of 14,378 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 480 deaths being reported due to it. (ANI)

