Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:21 p.m.

Haryana police seizes 1,200 bottles of illicit liquor seized from truck. 5:16 p.m.

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, and international flights from June 1. 5:15 p.m.

Odisha launches large-scale corona sample test campaign in Bhubaneswar. 5:06 p.m.

Bihar minister slams Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over suggestion to bring back Kota students. 4:49 p.m.

Every primary health centre in Maharashtra's Jalna will soon have oxygen concentration machines to help patients who have difficulty in breathing. 4:17 p.m.

One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in HP, total cases climb to 40. 4:00 p.m.

Two people die in Bhandara hospital's isolation ward for COVID-19 cases. 3:52 p.m.

Muslim family becomes saviour for Pune-based filmmakers amid lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir. 3:19 p.m.

Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana 3:05 p.m. Four new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Nagpur, taking the number of the infected people to 63. 2:48 p.m.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) reverses decision to resume class 12 board examinations, suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. 2:41 p.m.

CM Pema Khandu visits the Banderdewa check gate at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border near Itanagar and reviews measures taken to screen those entering the state. 2:32 p.m.

Senior doctor at Pune hospital tests positive for COVID-19. 2:22 p.m. Mobile medical units set off to provide specialist doctors' service in Ladakh.

2:17 p.m. Naxals struggle as lockdown hits supply chain of essentials.

2:16 p.m. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a meeting of a Gorup of Ministers (GoM) with a focus on finding ways to mitigate the hardships being faced by people across the country.

2:12 p.m. Singapore reports another 942 coronavirus cases, mostly from dormitorries used by foreigners.

2:03 p.m. Ficci seeks bailout package for aviation industry.

2:00 p.m. DMK demands TN government to spell out rapid test kits' price from China.

1:57 p.m. Nine-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand as father attended Tablighi Jamaat event.

1:29 p.m. Teen tests positive for coronavirus in Amravati.

1:19 p.m. The Goa unit of the Congress claims that PM Narendra Modi delayed the announcement of lockdown to facilitate toppling of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

1:17 p.m. Shift non-coronavirus patients from dedicated hospitals by Sunday, Delhi government says.

12:55 p.m. Matterhorn mountain in Swiss Alps lights up with Indian flag in show of solidarity.

12:46 p.m. NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20.

12:40 p.m. One more COVID-19 patient discharged in Puducherry.

12:35 p.m. San Diego Comic-Con cancelled for the first time in 50 years.

11:35 a.m. A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, official says.

11:33 a.m. A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital in Shahjahanpur dies.

11:28 a.m. Telangana government launches helpline to address psychological issues during lockdown.

11:28 a.m. Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 cases up by 176 to 1,272 with death toll rising by 7 to 48 in the state.

11:14 a.m. Drug Controller General permits clinical trial of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients.

11:09 a.m. Twenty six Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus.

10:49 a.m. World economy is bound to suffer from 'severe recession', IMF says.

10:38 a.m. China's imported cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,566 with a revised death toll of 4,632.

10:22 a.m. Under fire for not having a full-time health minister amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP government in MP has constituted an advisory committee to deal with the crisis.

10:02 a.m. The US must improve COVID-19 strategy to keep millions from falling into poverty, UN expert says.

9:59 a.m. Two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Rajasthan to 19 on Saturday, official says.

9:48 a.m. Death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rises to 480, as the number of cases climb to 14,378.

9:38 a.m. Gujarat government plans plasma tranfusion to treat COVID-19 patients.

9:07 a.m. Coronavirus cases in US cross 700,000 as death toll rises to more than 35K.

8:53 a.m. Looking into reports that coronavirus 'escaped' from China's Wuhan lab, US President Donald Trump says.

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as COVID-19 death toll hits 14,576. 8:52 a.m.

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as the number rises to 85 in the state..

