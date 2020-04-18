Left Menu
Four more test positive for coronavirus in Nashik; tally 74

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:30 IST
With four more people testing positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the number of the infected people has gone up to 74, a district official said on Saturday. All the fresh cases are close relatives of a 63-year-old woman who tested positive for the infection on April 16, he said.

The four patients included two sons and daughters-in- law of the woman. Of the 74 cases recorded, Malegaon has reported the highest number of cases at 62. Other cases are from Nashik city and two talukas in the district.

Meanwhile, reports of 45 people from the district who had come in contact with coronavirus positive cases have come negative, the official said..

