Man dies at COVID-19 ward in UP, test reports awaited

Man dies at COVID-19 ward in UP, test reports awaitedPTI | Banda | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:50 IST
A 26-year-old man with coronavirus symptoms has died at a government hospital's isolation ward in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, officials said on Saturday. His swab sample for COVID-19 has been sent to Lucknow and the report is awaited, Cheif Medical Officer, Fatehpur, Umakant Pandey said, adding that he had tuberculosis.
He was admitted to the district hospital on Thursday and died a day later. The man worked as a labourer in Mumbai and had returned here on February 2. He had mild fever and cough for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in his village here, hospital authorities said. When he did not get any relief, he was brought to the district hospital.
