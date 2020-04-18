Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus handling shows Greece no longer "black sheep" of Europe - PM

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:56 IST
Coronavirus handling shows Greece no longer "black sheep" of Europe - PM
Greece, with a population of around 10 million, has registered a low number of cases compared with other European countries. Image Credit: IANS

Greece is no longer the black sheep of Europe, having shown discipline and resilience in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. He also said in the interview published on Saturday he was certain his move to impose restrictions early to contain the virus was right, despite the impact on the economy of a country that only emerged from its international bailouts in 2018.

He told Kathimerini newspaper he expected Greece's fiscal wounds would heal in 2021. Greece, with a population of around 10 million, has registered a low number of cases compared with other European countries. So far it has reported 2,224 infections since its first case surfaced in late February.

But the restrictions, which are widely observed, will hit its fragile economy, still rebuilding after nearly a decade-long debt crisis in which it fought endless battles with EU peers and international lenders, and faced criticism for a cavalier approach to official statistics and public sector spending. Estimates of a recession this year range between 4% and 10%.

"There are mornings when I wake up and think: Was it necessary? We expected a very good year financially in 2020, and I honestly thought we had left the crisis far behind us," he told Kathimerini. "What is consoling, however, is that we are no longer a special case. We are not black sheep. And this, I believe, is of great importance for our collective psychology," he added.

The deep recession this year will be followed by strong growth in 2021, he estimates. Greece raised 2 billion euros by selling seven-year bonds last week. "The fact that we dealt with this pandemic and its impact collectively, with a discipline which was unexpected by many, shows that we are resilient," Mitsotakis was quoted as saying.

"We have matured and we are rebuilding something which was missing not only in the years of crisis but overall in the country's recent history, which is trust, trust in the institutions and the state." To stay afloat, Greece signed up to three international bailouts in 2010-2015, when it teetered on the brink of a eurozone exit. Since then, its economy has been gradually emerging from crisis mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

600 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Delhi

Delhi police has seized 600 litres of adulterated ghee packed in containers of a popular dairy brand in Northwest district, officials said on Saturday. On a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle in Mangolpuri area on the intervening n...

Muthoot Finance to re-open all branches from April 20

Non-banking financial company Muthoot Finance on Saturday said it will re-open all its branches across the country from April 20 and will ensure safety for its customers. The ministry of home affairs MHA on Friday had released a new list of...

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force', PM wants everyone's participation

Featuring Indias most revered cricketers, the BCCI on Saturday uploaded a video to promote wearing masks in public places and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Parl panel on finance should meet virtually to take stock of economy: Cong leader

As India grapples to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance should meet to take stock of the countrys economic situation and suggest ways to come out of the fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020