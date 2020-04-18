47 new coronavirus cases in Pune, total 612

Forty-seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Pune on Saturday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 612, a health official said. Three deaths due to coronavirus were also reported during the day, said an official of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

"A 62-year-old man had died in KEM hospital on April 16 due to acute respiratory failure. His samples tested positive on Friday. Another 58-year-old man died in Poona Hospital on April 17 due to viral pneumonia. His report was also positive," the official said. The third victim was a 75-year-old man who died at the state-run Sassoon Hospital here on Friday. He had respiratory tract infection.

With these three deaths, the total death toll of COVID-19 patients in the district has now reached 51. PTI SPK KRK KRK

