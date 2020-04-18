France reports 642 more coronavirus deaths, total toll 19,323: official

France reports 642 more coronavirus deaths, total toll 19,323: officialPTI | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:19 IST
France on Saturday reported 642 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours but registered new falls in the total numbers of coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care
The new deaths -- 364 in hospitals and 278 in nursing homes -- brought the total toll in the country from the epidemic to 19,323, the French health ministry said in a statement.
