Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Virtual Formula E test race proves true to life

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 00:24 IST
Motor racing-Virtual Formula E test race proves true to life
The regular Formula E drivers had their own race, with gamers and others competing separately in another, on simulators from their homes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Formula E tested a new esports 'Race at Home Challenge' series on Saturday with the virtual Monaco layout proving true to life as BMW i Andretti driver Maximilian Guenther won untroubled from pole position. The regular Formula E drivers had their own race, with gamers and others competing separately in another, on simulators from their homes.

Andre Lotterer's dog made a brief appearance in the background when the camera turned to Porsche's third-place finisher. Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne finished as runner-up, seven-tenths behind, on a street circuit where overtaking is always tricky in real life.

The start was also typically chaotic and the race littered with the sort of pile-ups that would have brought out red flags in the real world, rather than a digital reset without the involvement of marshals. Under the 'race royale' format, the last placed driver after each lap was eliminated until only 10 remained for a final sprint to the line.

Saturday's race was non-points scoring for the virtual series with the emphasis on familiarisation for drivers joining the fray from as far afield as Felipe Massa in Brazil. Formula E is following other championships, such as Formula One and MotoGP, in using virtual racing to fill the void left by the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought motorsport to a standstill.

The all-electric series' version, run over nine consecutive weekends, is also raising funds for the U.N. children's fund UNICEF's global coronavirus appeal. The gamer's race was won by Graham Carroll for the Envision Virgin team.

The ultimate prize at stake for those competing in that category is real-life track time in a Formula E car when real-life racing resumes. Those competing included transgender sportscar driver Charlie Martin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, intl from June 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.Egypt has imposed a ...

Riot Games offering up to $100K for vulnerabilities in Vanguard

Riot Games has offered hackers up to 100,000 to discover vulnerabilities in Vanguard, the controversial anti-cheat system used by Valorant. The payouts that Riot Games have posted on their HackerOne bounty board reportedly are some of the b...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 1,893, death toll 43: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 1,893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total 43 fatalities reported till ...

44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: prosecutor

A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in the prison where they were being held, Chads chief prosecutor announced SaturdaySpeaking on national telev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020