Left Menu
Development News Edition

French coronavirus deaths top 19,000, though increase slows

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 00:41 IST
French coronavirus deaths top 19,000, though increase slows
France has the world's fourth-highest tally of deaths from the outbreak with 19,323, after the United States, Italy, and Spain. Image Credit: ANI

France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, although fatalities increased at a slower pace for the third day running and a downward trend in the number of people in the hospital continued.

France has the world's fourth-highest tally of deaths from the outbreak with 19,323, after the United States, Italy, and Spain. The health ministry said the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833 - the lowest level since March 31.

The number of people in the hospital fell for the fourth day running to 30,639. The total death tally - which included 11,842 fatalities in hospitals and another 7,481 in nursing homes - rose by 3.4%, the third day running that the pace of increase has slowed.

France has been in a virtual lockdown since March 17 as part of efforts to curb the outbreak. "There is decreasing pressure on the needs in terms of equipment and human resources in resuscitation units, but we're still at an exceptionally high level (of pressure)," the health ministry said.

There were 111,821 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France overall, and an additional 39,972 probable cases in nursing homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, intl from June 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.Egypt has imposed a ...

Riot Games offering up to $100K for vulnerabilities in Vanguard

Riot Games has offered hackers up to 100,000 to discover vulnerabilities in Vanguard, the controversial anti-cheat system used by Valorant. The payouts that Riot Games have posted on their HackerOne bounty board reportedly are some of the b...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 1,893, death toll 43: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 1,893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total 43 fatalities reported till ...

44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: prosecutor

A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in the prison where they were being held, Chads chief prosecutor announced SaturdaySpeaking on national telev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020