Coronavirus cases in Brazil rise to 36,599

Cases of the new coronavirus in Brazil rose by 2,917 to 36,599, the health ministry said on Saturday.
Brazil has more coronavirus cases than any other country in Latin America
Deaths rose by 206 to 2,347, the ministry said.
