Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian Christians celebrate Easter amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 06:18 IST
Bulgarian Christians celebrate Easter amid coronavirus outbreak

Hundreds of Bulgarian Christians flocked to the Orthodox temples for outdoor services on a surreal Saturday night with the Balkan state one of the few countries where churches remained open over the Easter holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Easter holiday is the most significant date on the calendar for the world's 300 million Orthodox Christians with thousands of Bulgarians usually packing the churches and their ancestral homes all around the country to celebrate Christ's resurrection. This year many Bulgarians opted to watch services live on TV instead after the government urged people to celebrate and pray from home. But 58-year-old Radka Petrova, a keen church-goer, said she was not afraid of "that virus because the church is a place of healing".

"I'm here because my faith is strong and I'm not afraid," Petrova, wearing a protective mask, told Reuters. "I remember the communist times and how mounted policemen used to surround the church to intimidate worshippers." Bulgarians were unable to practise or study the Christian faith freely during the communist regime, which ended in 1989.

"It's only a virus and we'll defeat it... Christ is risen!Today we're celebrating hope in a sea of despair." The restrictions, imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, have meant observing an Easter Sunday unlike any Bulgarians have lived through before.

But while most worshippers maintained social distancing between each other to stem transmission of the virus, clergymen largely failed to observe it during the services. The decision to keep churches open has sparked an intense debate on social media in Bulgaria. Many fear churches could become centres of contagion and pose risks to the most vulnerable - the elderly - jeopardising the collective effort to contain the disease.

Bulgaria, which declared a state of emergency until May 13, has imposed a ban on groups of more than two adults congregating together. It has shut schools, restaurants and other public venues and imposed a ban on non-essential travel. "In the current situation, we must be better and more humble," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote in Facebook. "Let's do everything we can to be proud of our decisions and actions in years to come."

The COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus has claimed 41 lives across Bulgaria and infected nearly 900 people - one of the lowest rates in Europe. "On Easter, our thoughts and prayers will be with those who are no longer among us and those who are fighting this vile disease, doctors and medical workers in particular and everyone who is at the forefront of the fight for life," Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte said.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church has been criticised on social media for keeping its houses of worship open in spite of the coronavirus crisis. Many Bulgarians also pointed fingers at the church for keeping the practices of people kissing icons in churches, and using shared spoons during communion services. The coronavirus pandemic has shut down traditional Easter celebrations in many Orthodox Christian countries, including Bulgarian neighbours Greece, Romania and Serbia.

Easter mass was held in churches across Romania, Greece and Cyprus but they remained closed to the public. The official clergy in the three countries has urged people to stay away and watch the service either on radio or TV. Serbia imposed an 84-hours lockdown set to last from Friday afternoon until early on Tuesday to keep people inside during Easter festivities.

Ukraine effectively banned church services to the general public by stipulating that only 10 people are allowed to be present at a service. The government has also repeatedly urged people to stay at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Las Vegas sportsbooks are buying the possibility that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will slide, at least a little bit, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night. Once pegged as the likely second quarterback drafted -- after LSUs Jo...

News outlets should name sources: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the media outlets should be mandated to name their sources in their stories, as he slammed the top mainstream American media for their alleged dishonest reporting. During a news conference at the White Hou...

Rugby-World Rugby chief says current crisis may lead to calendar consensus

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes the unity shown in the global game during the coronavirus pandemic will finally lead to a new international competition along the lines of last years Nations Championship proposal. Beaumont, who f...

China needs to be accountable about coronavirus spread: Pompeo

Accusing China of hiding facts regarding coronavirus, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday said President Xi Jinping led government needs to be accountable and should tell how COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world. Speaking to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020