Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Sunday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,765, a senior official said. Of the new cases, 28 were in the capital, Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

No new fatalities were reported. Thailand has had 47 deaths from the coronavirus.

