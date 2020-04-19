Amid COVID-19 pandemic, second Noida CMO removed within fortnight

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, second Noida CMO removed within fortnightPTI | Noida | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:23 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has removed a second chief medical officer in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a hotspot of coronavirus, within a fortnight, the health department said. A P Chaturvedi was shunted out late on Saturday and D K Ohri, the principal of Agra's Regional Family Planning Training Centre, was appointed the additional CMO, the department said in an order.
Ohri has been asked to take the additional charge with immediate effect. The development comes barely a fortnight after Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargava was replaced by Chaturvedi. It also comes within a week of a 32-year-old man, who was under quarantine for suspected coronavirus, allegedly jumped to his death in Greater Noida. His test result later turned out negative, officials said.
Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi has recorded 95 cases of coronavirus, but 34 of them have been cured and discharged from hospitals, according to official data.
