Maha: 44 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district; tally 364

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 364 after 44 more people tested positive for the disease, authorities said on Sunday

One more person died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 12, they said

So far, 130 COVID-19 cases have been reported from areas under Thane Municipal Corporation, 73 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 69 from Mira-Bhayander, 60 from Navi Mumbai, 14from Badlapur township, 10 from Thane rural, four fromAmbernath townships, three from Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal limits and one from Ulhasnagar.

