People violate social distancing norms at Nagpur market amid COVID-19 lockdown

A large number of people gathered at a vegetable market in Nagpur to buy essential commodities without following social distancing norms amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:26 IST
People violating social distancing norms at Nagpur market. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of people gathered at a vegetable market in Nagpur to buy essential commodities without following social distancing norms amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Even though people were violating the social distancing norms, most of them were seen using masks and handkerchiefs to cover their faces.

The World Health Organisation has stated that social distancing is one of the measures that can ensure safety from the infection. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 15,712, including 12,974 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

