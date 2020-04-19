Left Menu
One more cured of COVID-19 in Puducherry, active cases drop to 3

PTI | Puduc | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:52 IST
In more relief to Puducherry, one more COVID-19 patient was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday following recovery as the number of active cases dropped to three, officials said. The 39-year old woman from neighbouring Ariyankuppam village became the fourth patient to be cured of the disease in the union territory and discharged from the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital, designated COVID-19 hospital.

The number of active cases in Puducherry has come down to three. In the last ten days, no positive case has been reported in the union territory, a health department official said. This is the second successive day a patient has been discharged on recovery here. A 49-year-old man, among the five who had returned from the Tablighi jamaat event in Delhi last month and tested positive, was discharged on Saturday.

The woman, admitted to the hospital on March 31, was a contact of her husband, among the Delhi returnees. He is among the three patients still undergoing treatment, officials said.

Earlier, two people, including a woman in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals..

