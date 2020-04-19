5 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Assam

Five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Assam on Sunday, taking the total number of cured persons to 17, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Thirty-four persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since March 31 and one person, hailing from Hailakandi, had died.

Four persons, including a woman, were discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) and another from Guwahati Medical College Hospital here after their four successive tests were negative, the minister tweeted. All five patients will now proceed for 14-day home quarantine, he said.

"Glad that the number of 17 cured patients in the state now exceeds the 16 active cases", he added. The patient released from GMCH is the sole non- Tablighi Jamaat positive patient and is a resident of a high- end apartment in the city with a travel history to Delhi and Agra.

The total cured patients in Assam was now 17 with six released from MMCH, four from Golaghat Civil Hospital, three from Goalpara Civil Hospital, two from Sonapur District Hospital, and one each from GMCH and Silchar Medical College Hospital. Thirty-three of the 34 positive patients were connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Four of them hail from Uttar Pradesh and had arrived in Assam to visit mosques after attending the Jamaat event. Currently, 16 positive persons from the state are under treatment while another person hailing from Nagaland tested positive at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Some more patients are likely to be released on Monday and the day after, he said. Sarma said that so far 4,400 samples have been tested, 34 of these tested positive and 4,199 are negative while 167 results are awaited.

The patients are being released after following all the ICMR COVID-19 protocols which include that they must test negative in the two repeat tests conducted after 14 days of treatment, must clear the mandatory chest X-ray and doctors certificate that they have no symptoms of cough and cold, Sarma said. Golaghat with nine positive cases, Morigaon with six and Dhubri, Goalpara and Nalbari with four each have been identified as Red Zones or hotspot districts of Assam.

