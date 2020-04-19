Man attempts to commit suicide at Safdarjung Hospital

A man on Sunday attempted to commit suicide by jumping off from the third floor of Safdarjung Hospital. The hospital security rescued him safely and shifted him to the ward.

"A patient with an orthopedic problem and psychiatric illness was trying to jump off from Safdurjung Hospital. The hospital security rescued him safely and shifted him to the ward. He is not having any attendant or family member along with him," Dr BN Singh, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital, told ANI. The man threatened the hospital staff saying that he is COVID-19 positive and if anyone comes close to him, he will bite in his hand. He was also seen spitting at them as they attempted to rescue him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

