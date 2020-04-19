Keep record of people given medicine for flu, Chandigarh medical stores told

The Chandigarh administration on Sunday asked medical stores and doctors to maintain a record of people given medicine for the treatment of flu and similar symptoms. The order issued by Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar will come into force from Monday and aimed at tracing coronavirus patients in the city, from where 26 cases have been reported so far. According to the order, all medical stores, chemists shops, including Jan Aushdhi shops, and doctors, particularly general physicians running private clinics, will have to maintain a record—name, mobile number and address--of the buyers or patients given medicines for fever, cold, throat infection, flu and similar symptoms. They will have to hand over this record to the director, health services, on a daily basis.

The director will then track the patients with COVID-19 symptoms and take all necessary actions to control the outbreak of COVID-19, the order said. Any violation of this order will invite action under Section 188 of the IPC, it said. Earlier, UT Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida asked people to cooperate. “Chemists are being directed to keep personal details of purchasers of medicines for cold, cough flu, etc. please cooperate,” Parida tweeted. Chandigarh has been declared as coronavirus hotspot. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

