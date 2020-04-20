Left Menu
Development News Edition

G20 health ministers acknowledge health systems' vulnerability to pandemics -statement

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 02:39 IST
G20 health ministers acknowledge health systems' vulnerability to pandemics -statement

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies discussed weaknesses in health systems that made the world vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak and other pandemics, a statement said after a virtual meeting on Sunday.

The Saudi G20 secretariat said that the ministers shared their national experiences, addressed necessary actions to improve preparedness and discussed systemic weaknesses exposed by the pandemic. "Health Ministers recognised that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems," the statement said. "It also has shown vulnerabilities in the global community's ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats."

The statement said the ministers adopted preventative measures to contain the pandemic, but did not elaborate. A planned virtual news conference was cancelled as Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah had to attend "an urgent COVID-19 KSA (Saudi) taskforce meeting". Saudi Arabia is the current chair of the G20.

In opening remarks provided via video to media, Rabiah said urgent actions included the need for collaboration and engagement of global organisations for coordinated responses to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with an emphasis on supporting countries in need, and investing in research and discovery to produce technology, tools, vaccines and therapies. He also referred to the creation of a global task force to respond to pandemics, an innovation hub for knowledge sharing to improve value in health and a patient safety leaders group to provide shared platforms aimed at reducing patient safety risks.

Leaders from Spain, Singapore, Jordan and Switzerland were invited to attend Sunday's meeting as well as international and regional organisations including the World Health Organization and the World Bank, an earlier G20 statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: France says coronavirus crisis easing; Spain coronavirus death climb by lowest daily amount and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far from overThe coronavirus situation in France is improving slowly but surely and shortages of protective gear such as face masks are easing, ...

Gunman in Canada kills more than 10 people in rampage -police

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday. Police told reporters that 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman shot people in ...

Expelled from Mozambique, fugitive cocaine boss heads to Brazilian jail

Mozambique on Sunday expelled a fugitive Brazilian cocaine trafficker following his arrest this week, a case that underlines the growing global reach of Brazils so-called First Capital Command PCC gang, officials said.Gilberto Aparecido dos...

Entertainment News Roundup: Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale and Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Dylans Times They Are A-Changin lyrics for sale for 2.2 millionBob Dylans handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic The Times They Are A-Changin are going up for sale with a 2.2 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020