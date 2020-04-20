Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-CSL season may get underway in June/July: Guangzhou CEO

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 08:49 IST
Soccer-CSL season may get underway in June/July: Guangzhou CEO

The Chinese Super League (CSL) looks set to start its new season at the end of June or in early July and will not have to shorten the campaign, Guangzhou R&F CEO Huang Shenghua has said. The CSL was originally scheduled to kick off on Feb. 22 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 2.33 million and killed about 160,000 people globally.

China, where the new coronavirus emerged late last year, has reported 82,735 cases and 4,632 deaths. "Based on the assessment of the current situation, the new season will start at the end of June or the beginning of July," Xinhua quoted Huang as saying on Sunday.

The Chinese Football Association have yet to announce a start date, with travel restrictions for foreigners to prevent the spread of the virus through imported cases proving one of the stumbling blocks. Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini became the first CSL player to return a positive test for the virus upon his arrival in China last month and the Belgian was forced into a 14-day quarantine.

CSL side Wuhan Zall, who travelled to Spain in January for a winter training camp, returned to the city over the weekend after landing in Shenzhen last month where they were quarantined before being discharged from hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese Super League to start by July: club chairman

The coronavirus-delayed Chinese Super League CSL season is scheduled to begin in late June or early July, a club chairman says. Suspended leagues across the world, including in Europe, will be watching the CSL with interest as an indicator ...

7 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 68

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 68. Out of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases, 24 people have been cured, one has died while 43 are active cases...

Harry and Meghan blacklist UK tabloids over 'distorted' stories

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan blacklisted four major British tabloids on Sunday, accusing them of publishing stories that were distorted, false and invasive beyond reason, UK media reported. In a scathing letter to the editors of the Sun...

Palghar lynching: Culprits will be brought to justice, says CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020