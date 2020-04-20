Four more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 67

Four more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 67, a health department official said on Monday. Out of the four deaths, two each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Three of these patients had underlying health conditions like diabetes,hypertension, and kidney disease. The deceased from Ahmedabad included two men, aged 59 and 54, while the victims from Surat were a 70-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, the official said.

"Most of these COVID-19 patients had some health risk factors or co-morbid conditions or both. So far, only seven deceased (amounting to 10.44 per cent of the total deaths) were without any risk factors or co-morbid conditions," she said. There were also patients with multiple co-morbidity, and such victims accounted for 50 per cent of the deaths, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

