Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel scorns "discussion orgies" as German shops reopen

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:30 IST
Merkel scorns "discussion orgies" as German shops reopen

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her frustration in a party meeting on Monday that moves to edge Germany out of lockdown had led to "discussion orgies" in some regions that risked higher rates of coronavirus infection, German media reported. Some German retailers began reopening on Monday, along with car and bicycle dealers, and bookstores, under an agreement Merkel reached with state leaders last Wednesday.

"Merkel complains about discussion orgies over opening", ran a headline in mass-selling daily Bild's online edition after the chancellor joined senior members of her Christian Democrats (CDU) in a video conference. The chancellor feared that a slowdown in Germany's infection rate could be reversed due to lax social distancing, Bild reported. Sunny weather at the weekend drew many Germans out of their homes and into parks.

Germany has the fifth highest COVID-19 caseload behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France at nearly 142,000 but has kept fatalities down to a relatively low 4,404 thanks to early and extensive testing. The reopening of stores is welcome news for retailers in Europe's largest economy, which has become increasingly reliant on domestic demand in recent years as the strength of its traditional export engine has faded.

Under last Wednesday's agreement, retailers whose shops are up to 800 square metres will be allowed to open this week, though they must practise strict social distancing and hygiene rules. Companies and politicians have been worried about the economic impact of a long shutdown, although the government has tried to cushion the blow with a range of measures, including a 750 billion-euro ($814.65 billion) stimulus package.

The federal and state governments have strongly recommended Germans wear face masks on public transport and some states have even made that compulsory. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka Pollution Control Board to study water quality of all rivers in State

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has started the study of polluted river stetches and lakes in Karnataka, an official said. We have given a direction during the COVID-19 related lockdown to assess the water quality. We have asked...

India's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China

Indias new rules for foreign investment violate WTO principles of non-discrimination and are against free and fair trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday, potentially opening a new flashpoint in their uneasy ties.On Saturday, ...

Bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien on brink of calling in administrators - Sky

The Belgium-owned British bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien is on the brink of calling in administrators as it races to find a buyer by the middle of this week, Sky reported on Monday.A pre-pack sale appears the likeliest outcome, which would ...

South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa

South Africa will increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the countrys coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. In a weekly newsletter to the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020