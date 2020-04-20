Left Menu
Bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien on brink of calling in administrators - Sky

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:26 IST
The Belgium-owned British bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien is on the brink of calling in administrators as it races to find a buyer by the middle of this week, Sky reported on Monday.

"A pre-pack sale appears the likeliest outcome, which would put at risk some of its 500-strong workforces," Sky reporter Mark Kleinman said.

Le Pain Quotidien did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

