Bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien on brink of calling in administrators - Sky

Bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien on brink of calling in administrators - SkyReuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:26 IST
The Belgium-owned British bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien is on the brink of calling in administrators as it races to find a buyer by the middle of this week, Sky reported on Monday.
"A pre-pack sale appears the likeliest outcome, which would put at risk some of its 500-strong workforces," Sky reporter Mark Kleinman said.
Le Pain Quotidien did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgium